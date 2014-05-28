Brian Horn sentenced to death for killing 12-year-old Justin Bloxom

Authorities believe the sex offender who killed a 12-year-old DeSoto Parish boy posed as a girl over the internet to get to him.

Convicted child killer Brian Horn has been sentenced to death. The jury of six women and six men from East Baton Rouge Parish deliberated for just over an hour before returning the verdict on Saturday afternoon.

Brian Horn, the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Justin Bloxom four years ago, was formally sentenced to death on Wednesday morning by DeSoto Parish District Judge Robert Burgess.

Amy Fletcher, Justin's mother, directly addressed Horn while in court.

"For four years I've thought about what I would say to the evil who murdered my sweet child, Justin," Fletcher continued. "I've watched you defend your actions for years coming into this courtroom not handcuffed or shackled, just wearing leg braces to keep you from running."

"May God have mercy on your soul," finished Fletcher, who says she suffers from depression, uncontrollable bouts of crying, fear, guilt and nightmares.

When Horn was told to stand up for his sentencing, his attorney said that Horn wanted to make a statement. Burgess cut the attorney off, saying, "His apology would just ring hollow in this court."

Prosecutors say Horn, 37, posed as a 15-year-old girl to entice Bloxom via text to meet up with him for sex. The boy's body was found in a wooded area off Highway 171 on March 31, 2010. In April, a jury of 6 men and 6 women from East Baton Rouge unanimously found Horn guilty of first degree murder.



"Stand for your sentence", Burgess told Horn. "In accordance with the law, and the recommendation of the jury, you are hereby sentenced to be executed."



Horn was remanded to the custody of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office and transported to Angola Prison.

"I want him to know that one day, and I said it, he will die for what he did to Justin, not anyone else, just him," Fletcher told KSLA News 12 minutes after hearing the sentence handed to Horn.

