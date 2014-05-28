Chef Jeff whips up a shrimp and asparagus omelet in the KSLA News 12 studio

Chef Jeff Henderson stopped by the KSLA News 12 studio to whip up a delicious shrimp and asparagus omelet Wednesday morning.

KSLA News 12's Charisse Gibson and KSLA Stormtracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young joined Chef Jeff to make the tasty and healthy omelet.

Chef Jeff was also out at Mudbug Madness this past weekend with his "Flip My Food" truck.

Jeff Henderson is an award-winning chef, best selling author and popular public speaker. He is also a former felon, having served nearly a decade in prison for drugs. He's ran kitchens as Executive Chef at Café Bellagio and Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, and he became an inspiration to others.

In 2001, Henderson became the first African-American Chef de Cuisine at Caesars Palace. He eventually became an executive chef at several top restaurants including Café Bellagio, where he worked until 2006.

Here's a list of the ingredients in the shrimp and asparagus omelet:

Cajun spiced rock shrimp (small)

2 eggs

6 pieces of asparagus

1/4 cup of grated Gruyere cheese

4 pats unsalted butter

1 pinch of Kosher salt

1 pinch of fresh cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon of olive oil

