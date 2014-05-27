State student exam results posted Tuesday

Louisiana education officials say 69 percent of public school students scored at the basic or better level on standardized tests this year, the same as in 2013 overall.

In Caddo Parish results came out May 27.

In total, parish students showed a bump in scores from 60 percent in 2013 to 61 percent in 2014 with scores basic and above.

Third, fifth, sixth and seventh graders took the iLEAP exam, which helps determine how their proficiency ranks compared to students across the U.S.

Fourth and eighth graders experienced a slight decline in results over 2013.

Students took the LEAP exam to gauge their progress and whether they are prepared for the next grade level.

This year's test was a one-time exam that included increased rigor of common core material, according to Caddo Parish Public Schools.

Results have also been posted online and can be viewed by parish and school.

