Suspect arrested in fatal Allendale shooting

Shreveport Police have arrested a suspect charged in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured earlier this week in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.

Police say 33-year-old Chevis Carter of Shreveport was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, after he was spotted by authorities near the intersection of Olive Street and Centenary Boulevard.

Carter was wanted on a charge of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. Police believe it was Carter who kicked in the front door of a home in the 1500 block of Alston Street on Tuesday night and opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and another man inside.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. They say that victim has yet to be identified.

The woman, identified as Dwan Gales, was shot in the face. She was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where continues to recover.

Carter reportedly fled from the home on foot into a wooded area nearby.

