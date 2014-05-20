OK man arrested in Caddo Parish cold case murder

A man who once lived in Shreveport was arrested Friday in connection with a Caddo Parish cold case murder going back 10 years.

Jake Robinson, 60 now of Oklahoma, was arrested in Claremore, OK on a secret indictment bench warrant issued Thursday in Caddo Parish. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force for the murder of Bruce Cotton, a 51-year-old carpenter who was found dead inside his car in 2004, police said.

On Feb. 29 of that year, two boys were fishing when they found Cotton's 1998 Oldsmobile pulled to the shoulder of White Springs Road in South Caddo Parish. Police said Cotton's family had filed a missing person's report a couple days before his body was found.

Caddo Sheriff's Detective Terry Richardson has worked the case for the past decade. In 2013, publicity on the 9-year anniversary of the murder culled new witnesses and evidence which took the case before a Caddo Parish Grand Jury last week, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Robinson most recently worked for a public school in Claremore.

Robinson is now in the custody of the Rogers County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition to Caddo Parish.

Call Det. Richardson at 318-681-0700 if you have information about this crime.

