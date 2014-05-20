Family of slain Vivian woman clearing out home

Family members of a murder victim in Vivian are at the site of her death Tuesday afternoon, cleaning out her personal effects.



Carmen McCauley, 50, was found dead inside her Jackson Street home after a fire at the house was put out.



Her brother, Chris McCauley, 45, has been charged with second degree murder and aggravated arson in the crime. The two were living together at the time.



"Why, why", asks Carmen's daughter, Shuntay McCauley as she looks at the charred walls of her mother's bedroom.



With no crime scene tape surrounding the home, and no investigators walking in and out the family of Carmen was free to clean up and collect personal items.



An emotional time for Carmen's daughter, Shuntay.



"We don't hate him, we love him, and want him to get right with God," said Shuntay as she spoke about her uncle.



Family members also tell KSLA News 12 that Carmen's insurance will not cover funeral costs.



Anyone interested in helping the family can go to Barksdale Federal Credit Union and make a donation under the daughter's name. That's Shuntay McCauley, and in care of her mother, Carmen McCauley.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.