Mother's Day double murder suspect arrested, released 2 days after murders

The man arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Bossier City last weekend was arrested on a drug charge and released just two days after the murders.

26-year-old Brandan Santrell Butler of Bossier City was taken into custody again shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday by authorities in Bogalusa, Louisiana and arrested on a warrant from Bossier City Police charging him with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Jacqueline Darlene Beadle and 26-year old Karyl Ann Cox.

Police have confirmed that Butler was arrested on a charge of simple possession of marijuana 2 days after Beadle and Cox were found dead in their Bragg Street home on the morning of May 11.

Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale says detectives found a small amount of marijuana on Butler when he came to the police department for questioning regarding the double homicide.

Butler was booked into the city jail before being transferred to Bossier Max. It's not yet clear when was released on $500 bond, but friends of the women killed say he did attend a memorial for the victims on Thursday.

Butler's arrest in the murders came nearly week to the day after the women were killed. Police have not detailed the evidence that led them to Butler as a suspect.

Butler remains jailed in Bogalusa. Efforts will be made in the coming days to return him to Bossier City. Butler's total bond is set at $2 million ($1 million for each count).

