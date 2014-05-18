BCFD holding lunch fundraiser for young girl's final wish

A Bossier Parish fourth grader is losing her battle with cancer and the teachers and students at her elementary school are helping her fight the disease, by wrapping their arms around her from day one.

A Bossier Parish fourth grader is losing her battle with cancer and the teachers and students at her elementary school are helping her fight the disease, by wrapping their arms around her from day one. At

Bossier City firefighters are hosting a lunch fundraiser to make a wish come true for a young girl in the community who is terminally ill with cancer.

Jamarria Wade's classmates and teachers at Stockwell Place Elementary along with Pay it Forward Networking are working to grant the 9-year-old's last dying wishes.

Now the Bossier City Fire Department is joining the cause to help raise money for Jamarria's top wish to go to Disney World.

The firefighters started grilling burgers for the lunch fundraiser at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Liberty Garden at Bossier City Hall. They will be serving up the lunches exchange for donations until they run out of food. They have enough for several hundred lunches.

In case you missed this chance to help, Pay it Forward Networking will also be holding a fundraiser for Jamarria from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Chik-Fil-A in Bossier City.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.