Cold case suspect serving time for Bossier City armored car heist

Two indictments have been handed down in the cold case murder of a wife and mother in Shreveport.

We're learning more about the two men indicted for a 35-year-old cold case murder in Shreveport.



72-year-old Jim Montgomery is now in the Caddo Correctional Center charged with the murder of his wife Deanna Montgomery. He had already been in jail since May of last year facing a rape charge.

Deanna Montgomery was shot in the head and killed at the age of 32, while riding in a vehicle with her husband on Line Avenue back in 1979. The case was reopened in 2012 after the D.A. received new information.

Also indicted for her murder was Larry Thompson Sr. He's already serving 80 years in prison for armed robbery. Bossier District Attorney, Schuyler Marvin referred to him as "the worst of the worst."

Marvin prosecuted Thompson for his part in an armored car heist in 2003. In that case, police caught up with a gang of robbers in Bossier City's Greenacres neighborhood after they robbed the armored car in Shreveport. Two Shreveport police officers were injured in that confrontation.



Thompson's involvement did not include shooting at anyone, but his participation in the robbery would land him in Angola prison for 80 years.



The now 71-year-old has about 70 more years to serve of his state sentence. Even if he could complete that sentence, he would still have to serve 17 years of federal time.



"He pled guilty in the federal court system regarding the armored car, but the law is that he has to do his state time first, so he'd have to be 150 years old before he'd start doing any federal time he got," said Marvin.



A trial date for the murder charge he faces now has not been set.

