Caddo D.A.: Husband arrested for murder of wife in Shreveport cold case

Two indictments have been handed down in the cold case murder of a wife and mother in Shreveport.

"There's been a case that's been haunting Shreveport for 35 years," said Caddo Parish D.A. Charles Rex Scott during an news conference Thursday afternoon.

Scott announced that James H. Montgomery was arrested Thursday afternoon after an indictment for the second degree murder of his wife Deanna Montgomery.

Also charged was Larry Thompson Sr., who is already in custody in another jurisdiction. A source told KSLA News 12 that Thompson is serving an 80 year prison sentence in Angola Prison for armed robbery.

When pressed for more information on the new evidence and the alleged involvement of both men Scott would not comment further, but promised those details would be revealed through court documents.

"The discovery will be filed over at the clerk's office, and once this is filed, and I expect this to be done in the next 30 days, then you will have a wealth of information," Scott said.

Deanna Montgomery was shot in the head and killed at the age of 32, while riding in a vehicle with her husband on Line Avenue back in 1979. The case was reopened in 2012 after the D.A. received new information.

Since that time Scott says his prosecutors and investigators have worked countless hours gathering evidence and putting a case together.

Bail has been set at $750,000 for each of them.

