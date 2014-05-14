Prator interested in top Caddo homeland security spot

The Caddo and Bossier of the Caddo-Bossier Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness may be going their separate ways.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has said that he would like to be the next director of homeland security for the parish, now that the Caddo-Bossier office has been separated.

Prator could save the City of Shreveport and Caddo Parish $171,000 combined, if he is appointed to the spot, he said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Last week, Caddo Parish commissioners approved the creation of the local homeland security and emergency preparedness office, saying that the cost of salaries would be $97,200 for Shreveport, $73,800 for the parish and $9,000 for the sheriff's office.

With Prator at the helm of homeland security, the sheriff's office would absorb all of those costs, he said. Prator has been sheriff of Caddo Parish, the most populous in the Ark-La-Tex, since 2000.

In November, the CB-OHSEP Executive Council decided that a separation of the office would take place on July 1, 2014. Currently, Caddo and Bossier parishes are the only in the state sharing a joint office.

Sandy Davis is the current director of the combined department. He said he also would like a chance at the newly minted top spot in Caddo. He said it is his understanding that the position of director for the newly formed office would be posted, and that there would soon be an opportunity for all interested to apply and be considered.

Davis confirmed that his intent is to be among those applying.

The office started out as civil defense in 1953, then decades later, the Louisiana Disaster Act of 1993 authorized the Caddo Bossier Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Executive Council as the primary responsible party for meeting the dangers posed by disasters.

A presidential order after September 11, 2001 prompted the office to change their name to the Caddo-Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

