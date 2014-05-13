Terminally ill Bossier 4th grader gets support from school, community

A Bossier Parish fourth grader is losing her battle with cancer and the teachers and students at her elementary school are helping her fight the disease, by wrapping their arms around her from day one.

At the end of February, St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, sent 9-year-old Jamarria Wade home, after coming to realization there wasn't anything more they could do. Cancerous tumors have spread throughout her body.

Despite the terminal diagnosis, Jamarria has told family and teachers she will still fight for her life.

But Jamarria's elementary school leaders say there is plenty they can do, to make Jamarria's life feel special. One day each week at Stockwell Place Elementary is a little bit different than most days, the principal has dubbed Tuesdays as "Jamarria's Day."

To support Jamarria, students wear t-shirts that say "Jamarria's fight" on the back of them.

"I'm feeling happy about it," said Jamarria, the fourth grader who was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

"We just strive with it every day, putting our faith in the Lord to let him handle it," said Jamarria's mom, Kimberly.

Jamarria's teachers and classmates have been by her side since the beginning. They've held a jeans day and t-shirt fundraiser to help with her medical bills. Her whole class even Skyped with her while she was in the hospital in Memphis.

"She means the world to us," said Kim Howell, Jamarria's Librarian. "She's always got a big grin on her face, she's just a happy kid," she said.

"She has forever changed my life. I love her to pieces," said her third grade teacher Ashley Santos, who played a big part in helping sell 138 t-shirts to raise money for the Wade family.

Everyone is devastated by the latest news.

"The doctors basically have her counting her days, so we are just stepping out and letting her be happy," Wade said looking at her daughter.

School leaders have reached out to Pay it Forward Networking to help Jamarria get her last wishes.

"When she told me [about Pay It Forward Networking], I was ecstatic!" Kimberly said.

Through Social Media, Pay it Forward Networking helps sick and disabled kids get exactly what they've always dreamed of. For Jamarria, some of her wishes include getting a video message or autograph from Disney Channel star "Zendaya" and a trip to Disney World.

"Anything she wants she should have, if anybody out there could do that I think that would be fabulous," said Howell.

Some of Jamarria's other wishes include a shopping spree and Monster High dolls.

One of Jamarria's wishes will be granted at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Vicki's School of Dance in Bossier. She will get a private dance lesson.

If you want to help grant any of Jamarria's wishes, all you have to do is go to the Pay it Forward Networking Facebook page to find out how.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

