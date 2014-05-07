Jimmie Davis Bridge to close for one year for renovations

One of the main bridges connecting Shreveport and Bossier City is about to get a facelift, but the project, intended to make the span safer and more appealing, may snarl traffic in the area.

South Bossier and Shreveport residents have mixed reactions after finding out about the Department of Transportation and Development's year long closure of the Jimmie Davis Bridge for all of 2015, for repairs and improvements.

The future of the Jimmie Davis Bridge is bright and colorful. But it may also come with a major traffic headache.

The bridge is a popular and packed bridge during rush hour that connects Shreveport and Bossier City over the Red River.

The votes came in on Monday and the Jimmie Davis Bridge will be seeing purple in the near future. Purple was the color voted on to paint the bridge. Blue came in second place and red was in third place. Giving it a new color will spruce it up a bit and add some visual appeal to that area.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge is almost 50 years old and there are some things that need to be updated. Contractors will prepare their bids in October to begin the project which is expected to begin at the start of the new year with a lot of changes.

"When we do start the project, we will close the bridge for about one year. We're going to do some structural repairs underneath the bridge. We're also going to re-deck the bridge which is the portion of the bridge you drive over. We're also going to install lighting so that motorists have a little more visibility, and then in the end, we'll paint the bridge," says Department of Transportation and Development spokeswoman Susan Stafford.

The bridge will be closed for one year to complete this project and DOTD wants drivers to start thinking about other ways to cross the river.

"We want to push that out now. We want that message for people to realize now that they need to start thinking about those alternatives, how to get to work, how to get the kids to school, because it is going to be an inconvenience. But the end project is going to be a nicer bridge, it's going to be safer and it's going to last longer," says Stafford.

DOTD says some alternative routes would be the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge, Texas Street Bridge and the I-20/I-220 interstate systems.

