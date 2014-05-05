Family of Gwen Salley vows to fight for change

Details of a protective order was filed against Michael Salley the week before police say he shot his estranged wife and then himself offer a chilling foreshadowing of the events that unfolded on Friday.

Co-workers of Gwen Salley, who police say was shot and killed Friday are turning their attention to how they can help Gwen's 7-year-old daughter, Samantha.

Police say Michael Salley abducted his estranged wife, Gwen, and shot her to death before turning the gun on himself (Source: Mike Salley/Facebook)

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Gwen (Cox) Salley was abducted by her husband Michael Sally Friday afternoon.

After the murder of Gwen Salley on Friday at the hands of her estranged husband, her family is speaking out and looking for Louisiana lawmakers to change the law concerning domestic violence victims.

"He told her, he was going to kill the daughter, then kill her, then kill himself," says Gwen's sister Theresa Donald. Donald says her sister lived in fear of her husband, and for good reason.

Just a week ago, a protective order was filed against Michael with the Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office. Michael was served these papers while he was in jail for an alleged domestic abuse incident.

In the protective order, Gwen describes the incident. "Mike (my husband) was hiding in the spare bedroom. He stormed out of the bedroom holding a firearm. He stated that if it's over between us then he will make it over for sure. He told me that he was going to kill me, call 911 for their daughter, then kill himself."

Following this incident, Michael quickly posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

"One man made a decision, and ultimately it was that decision that killed my sister," says Donald.

"A piece of paper is not going to stop a bullet," says family friend Sally Holbrook.

The family says they are creating a petition asking Louisiana lawmakers to take a closer look at the amount of time a person spends in jail for domestic violence.

They would like to coin the bill "Gwen's Law."

