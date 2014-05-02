Free skin cancer screening Monday, May 5th

Doctors with the American Academy of Dermatologists are dedicating time on Monday, May 5 to screen people for skin cancer for free.

With summer right around the corner, this is the best time to get screened and educated about the dangers of too much sun.

The best ways to protect your skin from getting skin cancer, or melanoma, is to wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Wearing sun-protective clothing, like a hat, is advised if spending long hours outdoors.

Dr. Josephine Futrell with Ark-La-Tex Dermatology said it's important that people try to avoid peak sunshine hours between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. That's when the sun's rays are most harmful.

Dr. Futrell also warns people from using tanning beds.

"I didn't see skin cancers in 15 year olds when I went into practice, and now every 2 to 3 years I'll have a young teenager usually a girl who develops melanoma," Futrell said.

The free skin cancer screening is for all ages.

Call ahead to schedule your appointment at (318) 212-7800.

The free screenings will be at Willis Knighton Bossier and Willis Knighton Pierremont from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 5th.

