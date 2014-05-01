Pay It Forward: Arabella's wish comes true

A 3-year-old Shreveport girl's dreams came true when she was able to spend time with princesses.

This was made possible by the Pay it Forward Networking organization in Shreveport.

Pay it Forward Networking grants the wishes of children with disabilities and special needs.

Arabella Armond suffers from Heterotaxy Syndrome, a disorder where certain organs form on the opposite side of the body.

Arabella is scheduled to go in for one of her last open heart surgeries for a while next week in Dallas.

"Just happiness. You know, just her having the chance to you know to actually have some fun, it's been very long and stressful these last couple of months trying to keep her home and healthy, you know, and ready for this surgery," Kara Armond, Arabella's mother said.

The Pay it Forward Networking group, with help from the community, gave Arabella the chance to be a princess for a couple of days. She also received a couple baskets of princess toys along with a private dance lesson at Vicki's School of Dance in Bossier City.

"Arabella's wish was just amazing, I think within 30 minutes every wish was completely granted. And people also chipped in to send to her little sister too and to help out her parents while she's in the hospital," Kassi Robinson with Pay it Forward Networking said.

If you would like to get involved with Pat it Forward or nominate a child for a wish, you can visit the Network's webpage at www.payitforwardnetworking.com or on their Facebook page.

