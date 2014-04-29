Man wanted for capital murder walks away from hospital, arrested - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man wanted for capital murder who walked away from hospital captured

By Carolyn Roy, Digital Content Director
Devin White, 21 (Source: Texarkana, AR Police Department) Devin White, 21 (Source: Texarkana, AR Police Department)
Joel Hill (L), Anthony King (R), both 21 (Source: Texarkana, AR Police Department) Joel Hill (L), Anthony King (R), both 21 (Source: Texarkana, AR Police Department)
25-year-old DeMarquis Reeves was found shot to death inside a home in the 2800 block of Locust St. in Texarkana, AR on February 25. 25-year-old DeMarquis Reeves was found shot to death inside a home in the 2800 block of Locust St. in Texarkana, AR on February 25.
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

A suspect injured in a deadly shooting back in February in Texarkana has been captured after leaving the hospital where he had been recovering for the past 2 months.

21-year-old Devin White was one of three men Texarkana, AR police say were involved in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Demarquis Reeves on February 25 at a home in the 2800 block of Locust Street. Another shooting victim showed up at the hospital later that night.

Anthony King, 21, was arrested and charged with capital murder. Police later found White at a home on Ashley Street on the Texas side of the city, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. A third arrest was made a week later. Joel Hill, 21, is also charged with capital murder.

Police say White left the University Health Shreveport Monday night against medical advice. Area law enforcement was asked to be on the lookout for him around 9 p.m.

Detectives picked him up Tuesday afternoon after he was spotted traveling in a vehicle on Summerhill Road. He was arrested without incident and charged with capital murder.

