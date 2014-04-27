UPDATE: Haughton football coach suffers massive heart attack

UPDATE: Accodring to Rodney Guin's family, the head footballl coach will no longer need a transplant. The family updated his current progress on his facebook page Tuesday afternoon. Doctors have told the family that a transplant is "off the table." They also expect Guin to make a full recovery.

The community of Haughton and those close to Haughton head football coach Rodney Guin are asking for support after friends say Guin suffered a massive heart attack early Saturday morning.

Guin's Facebook page is flooded with messages of prayer and support for the 53-year-old who has spent the last 14 seasons as the Bucs head coach.

Friends say Guin underwent surgery on Saturday and will need a transplant. Guin has won more games than any other coach in school history.

