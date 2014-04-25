Verdict reached in Demario Little murder trial: Guilty as charged

Shreveport Police say new evidence discovered has resulted in the dismissal of murder charges against two men and the arrest of another in the death of Roshenna Crowder.

Shreveport police detectives say new evidence discovered within the last 48 hours has resulted in the dismissal of murder charges against two local men and the arrest of another in the death of Roshenna

The murder trial for a man charged with killing a Shreveport woman in 2011 has begun in Caddo Parish.

Roshenna Crowder was 25 when she was shot multiple times in her Fairfield Avenue home and left for dead in a closet. (Source: Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)

Demario Little is accused of second degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Roshenna Crowder during a home invasion in 2011.

Demario Little has been found guilty of second degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Roshenna Crowder during a home invasion.

A Caddo Parish jury reached that verdict less than 2 hours after closing arguments concluded and deliberations began.

Investigators said Little, 29, charged into a home in the 6100 block of Fairfield and shot Crowder in July 2011.

Prosecutor Dale Cox told a Caddo Parish jury during opening statements that Little had gone to Crowder's house with two other men to buy marijuana. Cox said Little pulled a gun on Crowder and chased her through the house. Cox said Little shot Crowder's boyfriend several times, then shot her six times, once in the chest, and once in the head.



"It really hurt me that they did her like that, and while her children were there," said Emily Crowder, Roshenna's mom. She was reportedly told of her daughter's murder by Roshenna's children after they ran to her house located on the same street. The kids reportedly hid in the closet while hearing the shots that killed their mom, and wounded their mom's boyfriend.

Officers said they found both Crowder and a man inside the home with numerous gunshot wounds. Crowder died at the scene. The other victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He survived, but prosecutors said he lost an eye and suffered brain damage.

In closing arguments Friday morning, Assistant District Attorney George Winston told the jury, "Where is Little's humanity?" before going on to answer his own question. "Don't bother looking for it, he has none."

"He executed that girl in cold blood," continued Winston. "He fired six shots because he wanted to make sure she was dead," hammering the point home by telling the jury the Crowder died alone in the closet.



"I'm just glad it's over for Roshenna, and my children," said Emily.

Prosecutors also reminded the jury of witness testimony that Little also shot Crowder's boyfriend, saying, "I hate when a (expletive) begs for his life."

The investigation initially involved two other men, but murder charges against them were eventually dropped.



In his closing statements, Little's attorney pointed to those arrests in an apparent effort to establish reasonable doubt as to Little's guilt.

