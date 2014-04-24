Shreveport surgeon among arrests in prostitution sting

According to the hospital website, the Navdeep Samra, MD FICS is Assistant Professor of Surgery at LSU Health Sciences Center.

More than a dozen arrests were made in a prostitution sting at the Howard Johnson on Rasberry Ln. Wednesday night, including a surgeon on staff at LSU's teaching hospital in Shreveport.



The joint vice operation, dubbed Operation April Showers, took place Wednesday night at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Rasberry Lane in Shreveport.



Undercover agents from Shreveport Police, Bossier City Police, and agents with the FBI's Crimes Against Children's task Force Unit used the online website "Back Page" to lure people looking for sex.



Police say Navdeep Samra, 40, was one of them. According to the hospital website, the doctor is Assistant Professor of Surgery at LSU Health Sciences Center. Hospital spokesperson Sally Croom confirmed Samra is on staff there.



Samra was booked into Shreveport City Jail Wednesday evening on a charge of prostitution.



The investigation was prompted by citizen complaints of alleged prostitution and illegal drug activity at the hotel.

Police said the operation was successful, with a total of 16 arrests:

Jason Friels, 29, of Shreveport - Charge: PROSTITUTION

Tommy Love, 24, of Shreveport, LA - Charge: Prostitution

Esed Haliovici, 18, of St. Louis, MO - Charge: Prostitution

Brad Carroll, 24 of Marshall, TX - Charge: Prostitution

Douglas Bailey, 30, of Dallas, TX - Charge: Pandering

Sabrina Choice, 22, of Fort Worth, TX - Charge: Prostitution

Blake Tant, 28, of Haughton, LA - Charge: Prostitution

Kevin Link, 29, of Center, TX - Charge: Prostitution

Aldrick Cooper, 18, of Shreveport - Charge: Prostitution

Joshua Jermaine Hargrove, 20, of Shreveport - Charge: Prostitution

Wesley Kimble, 35, of Keithville, LA - Charge: Prostitution

Navdeep Samra, 40, of Shreveport, LA - Charge: Prostitution

Paul Korcian, 33, of Victoria, TX - Charge: Prostitution, city warrants for restricted area and loud music

Khadija Young, 20, of Shreveport, LA - Charge: Prostitution

Gregory Young, 44, Tyler, AL - Charge: Prostitution

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.