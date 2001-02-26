Stages of Periodontal Disease

Signs and Symptoms
Healthy
• Gums have healthy pink color
• Gum line hugs teeth tightly
• No bleeding
Gingivitis
• Gums bleed easily when you brush or when probed gently during examination
• Gums are inflamed and sensitive to touch
• Possible bad breath and bad taste
• Gums between teeth may look bluish-red in color
Early Periodontitis
• Gums may begin to pull away from the teeth
• Bleeding, puffiness and inflammation more pronounced
• Bad breath and bad taste
• Slight loss of bone, horizontally on X-ray
• Pockets of 3-4mm between teeth and gums in one or more areas of the mouth
Moderate Periodontitis
• Gum boils or abscesses may develop
• Teeth look longer as gums begin to recede
• Front teeth may begin to drift, showing spaces
• Bad breath, bad taste
• Both horizontal and angular bone loss on X-ray
• Pockets between teeth and gum range from 4-6mm deep
Advanced Periodontitis
• Teeth may become mobile or loose
• Bad breath, bad taste are constant
• Roots may be exposed and are sensitive to hot and cold
• Severe horizontal and angular bone loss on X-ray
• Pockets between teeth and gum now in excess of 6mm deep
