Stages of Periodontal Disease

Stages of Periodontal Disease

Signs and Symptoms

Healthy
      Gums have healthy pink color
      Gum line hugs teeth tightly
      No bleeding 

Gingivitis
      Gums bleed easily when you brush or when probed gently during examination
      Gums are inflamed and sensitive to touch
      Possible bad breath and bad taste
      Gums between teeth may look bluish-red in color 

Early Periodontitis
      Gums may begin to pull away from the teeth
•      Bleeding, puffiness and inflammation more pronounced
      Bad breath and bad taste
      Slight loss of bone, horizontally on X-ray
      Pockets of 3-4mm between teeth and gums in one or more areas of the mouth 

Moderate Periodontitis
      Gum boils or abscesses may develop
      Teeth look longer as gums begin to recede
      Front teeth may begin to drift, showing spaces
      Bad breath, bad taste
      Both horizontal and angular bone loss on X-ray
      Pockets between teeth and gum range from 4-6mm deep 

Advanced Periodontitis
      Teeth may become mobile or loose
      Bad breath, bad taste are constant
      Roots may be exposed and are sensitive to hot and cold
      Severe horizontal and angular bone loss on X-ray
      Pockets between teeth and gum now in excess of 6mm deep

