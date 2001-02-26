Stages of Periodontal Disease

Signs and Symptoms

Healthy

• Gums have healthy pink color

• Gum line hugs teeth tightly

• No bleeding

Gingivitis

• Gums bleed easily when you brush or when probed gently during examination

• Gums are inflamed and sensitive to touch

• Possible bad breath and bad taste

• Gums between teeth may look bluish-red in color

Early Periodontitis

• Gums may begin to pull away from the teeth

• Bleeding, puffiness and inflammation more pronounced

• Bad breath and bad taste

• Slight loss of bone, horizontally on X-ray

• Pockets of 3-4mm between teeth and gums in one or more areas of the mouth

Moderate Periodontitis

• Gum boils or abscesses may develop

• Teeth look longer as gums begin to recede

• Front teeth may begin to drift, showing spaces

• Bad breath, bad taste

• Both horizontal and angular bone loss on X-ray

• Pockets between teeth and gum range from 4-6mm deep

Advanced Periodontitis

• Teeth may become mobile or loose

• Bad breath, bad taste are constant

• Roots may be exposed and are sensitive to hot and cold

• Severe horizontal and angular bone loss on X-ray

• Pockets between teeth and gum now in excess of 6mm deep