Trial begins for man charged with Shreveport home invasion murder

Shreveport Police say new evidence discovered has resulted in the dismissal of murder charges against two men and the arrest of another in the death of Roshenna Crowder.

Shreveport police detectives say new evidence discovered within the last 48 hours has resulted in the dismissal of murder charges against two local men and the arrest of another in the death of Roshenna

The murder trial for a man charged with killing a Shreveport woman in 2011 has begun in Caddo Parish.



Demario Little is accused of killing 25-year-old Roshenna Crowder during a home invasion. Investigators said Little charged into a home in the 6100 block of Fairfield and shot Crowder.

Prosecutor Dale Cox told a Caddo Parish jury during opening statements that Little had gone to Crowder's house with two other men to buy marijuana. Cox said Little pulled a gun on Crowder and chased her through the house. Cox said Little shot Crowder's boyfriend several times, then shot her six times, once in the chest, and once in the head.

Officers said they found both Crowder and a man inside the home with numerous gunshot wounds. Crowder died at the scene. The other victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He survived, but prosecutors said he lost an eye and suffered brain damage.



A few months after the incident, Shreveport police explained how Little became a suspect.



"Another investigator who was working a separate and unrelated case was given information that he ultimately gave to the lead investigators on this homicide case that led them to Demario Little," said Sgt. Bill Goodin, spokesman for the Shreveport Police.

"Of course at this point in time, given the ongoing nature of this investigation, we don't want to be any more specific about what that information was, but it did lead them to Demario Little."

The investigation initially involved two other men, but murder charges against them were eventually dropped.

Little stands charged with second degree murder.

Jury selection for Little's trial began Tuesday morning in Caddo Judge Brady O'Calaghan's courtroom, and concluded at noon. Opening statements began around 2 p.m.



Crowder's mother, Emily Crowder took the stand Tuesday afternoon and gave tearful testimony about the moment she found her daughter at the crime scene. She testified that her grandchildren, who were hiding in another closet during the attack, ran to her home to tell her that of their mother's death.



A police officer testified that he found Crowder's body in a closet with clothing pulled down over her head as if she had been trying to hide.



Little has pleaded not guilty.



Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.