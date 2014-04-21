KSLA News 12 anchor now has personal perspective on work of March of Dimes

KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn and husband Andre' check in from their first Easter with baby Sydney, who arrived earlier than expected on April 4.

KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn remains out on maternity leave following the early arrival of baby Sydney on April 3, but she and husband Andre' have shared a beautiful picture of the newly expanded family as they enjoyed their first Easter together.

Domonique has been a March of Dimes board member for the past 3 years, and has shared the stories of parents who have either had premature babies or babies just too sick to go home.

Now, she says she's experiencing the amazing work they do from a very personal perspective. "My little miracle was born at 32 weeks and is benefiting from the millions of dollars in research by the March of Dimes. The tiny IVs, the phototherapy, etc."

Domonique says baby Sydney is doing great, learning how to suck her bottle. This is normal for preemies, she says, because they haven't developed their sucking reflexes yet.

April 26 is the local March of Dimes Walk for Shreveport/Bossier, and Team Sydney is raising money for the cause. The majority of the money stays local and helps the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Learn more about the March of Dimes and find out how you can support Team Sydney Lee by "Liking" Domonique Benn on Facebook!

We are glad to hear of baby Sydney's progress, and we are looking forward to Domonique's return to the anchor desk!