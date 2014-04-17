US transportation secretary tours parts of Caddo Parish highway

Federal officials got a closer look at a huge phase of the I-49 expansion.

The project is part of a 36-mile-long route that will include a four-lane interstate from I-220 in Shreveport to the Arkansas state line.

Today, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx toured the segment that includes a portion of the I-49 and I-220 interchange, and a partial loop interchange at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Foxx called this project one of the most important in the country.

It's one of the last parts of I49 to be completed.

