Benteler Steel mill construction moving along at Port

Governor Bobby Jindal stopped in Shreveport Monday afternoon to welcome Benteler Steel Project to the area. Benteler Steel will set up shop in Northwest Louisiana.

The manufacturer broke ground on the first phase in September. Benteler Steel is expected bring more than 2,000 jobs to the area, plus another 1,000 construction jobs to build the facility. The total economic impact for the region in the next 2 years is expected to reach $16 billion.

The project is in Phase 1, building the steel tube rolling facility. Phase 2 is the building of an electric arc furnace for producing high-quality steel on-site, which will be a different building than the one that is being built now.

The second building will take several years to complete after Phase 1 is done, said spokesman Allison Yeaman.

Construction started on May 17, 2013. The facility will be finished and start production on August 1, 2015.

They say there are 600-650 construction workers on site daily. 5620 tons of steel is being used in the main building alone.

Benteler will manufacture steel pipes to export and transport oil and gas. They company's headquarters is in Germany.

Benteler also has plans for BPCC.

"One important aspect of this project, and we are proud of this, we are helping fund a new, advanced training center at Bossier Parish Community College, BPCC, presenting a total investment of about $22 million including land, the building and specialized equipment," Gov. Bobby Jindal, R said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Once that training facility is up and running, it will support the training needs for manufacturers through the region.

