Explosives investigations bill reaches Gov. Jindal's desk

A local attorney has filed suit against Explo Systems, Inc. before hazardous materials crews move 1 million pounds of smokeless black powder from Camp Minden.

Authorities are trying to determine how to move and secure as much as a million pounds of explosive materials they say are improperly stored on property leased by Explo Systems, Inc. at Camp Minden.

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State.

Another Explo employee has agreed to turn on his former employer and testify for the State. According to Bossier and Webster Parish DA Schuyler Marvin, last Friday Michael Kile agreed to plead guilty

Authorities have said Explo improperly stored tons of a military propellant at Cap Minden, causing evacuation of the town of Doyline in October 2013. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

A bill expanding the authority of state police while inspecting sites like the one at Camp Minden, where millions of pounds of improperly stored M6 propellant were discovered back in 2012, is now on the governor's desk.





Explo, a munitions company located on the grounds of Camp Minden, was investigated back in 2012 after Louisiana State Police said the company put the community in harm's way and led to the evacuation of the town of Doyline. It also led to a lawsuit, a criminal investigation and several arrests.





Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Bossier City and author of HB 337, says the bill has been signed by Speaker of House and President of Senate.





Thompson has been working with fellow lawmakers to make changes to the law to protect the state from similar dangerous conditions across the state.





"And I give credit to all the colleagues in both the House and the Senate for recognizing we had a problem, we had a situation where this condition was allowed to exist and as I promised I was going to do something about that," Thompson said.





Thompson says he fully Thompson proposed HB 337 in order to give state police more authority while inspecting sites like the one at Camp Minden.





Thompson says he fully expects Gov. Bobby Jindal (R) to sign the bill into law, which will become effective immediately.





