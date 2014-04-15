Haughton woman and friend accused in foiled plot to kill her husband

A Haughton woman and a Bossier City man are behind bars in Bossier Parish, accused of conspiring to murder the woman's husband over the weekend.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Cassie L. Sims her friend, 43-year-old Patrick L. Pierce were taken into custody for devising a plan to murder Sims' husband at their Jodie Drive home Sunday morning.

Police say both Sims and Pierce admitted to detectives they developed the plan in which Sims provided Pierce with a firearm to come into the residence to murder her husband. The two allegedly concocted a scheme where they would tie up Sims to make it look like a home invasion. However, while attempting to carry out the plot, the husband disarmed Pierce who then fled the residence.

Deputies were called to the scene Sunday morning to work what was reported at that time as a possible burglary in progress. They soon found Pierce hiding in a port-o-let in the parking lot of the park at Tall Timbers on Highway 80. On further investigation and interrogation, detectives uncovered the actual murder scheme to which Sims and Pierce allegedly admitted to plotting.

KSLA News 12 spoke with Sims' husband, who told even though the couple was going through some marital issues, he could have never imagined anything like this.

"They fight a lot and cops are down there a lot," says one neighbor who lives close to the couple.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff Deputies did confirm that deputies have been called out to home before, but those incidents were not for domestic disputes.

"You just wouldn't think it would be this close to home," says the neighbor.

They were both taken to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking. Sims has been charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder, solicitation for murder, supplying a felon with a firearm and supplying a felon with ammunition. Pierce has been charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bonds are pending.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.