Come to the KSLA News 12 60th Anniversary Open House today!

KSLA News 12 is celebrating 60 years of Coverage You Can Count On with an open house on Saturday.

KSLA became the first television station in Shreveport to sign on the air in January, 1954, and went on to mark many more firsts in the ArkLaTex. Some of those firsts include becoming the first station to broadcast in color and the first to broadcast in HD (high definition).

Today, we serve a huge geographical area that stretches south to Natchitoches, Louisiana, north to DeQueen, Arkansas, east to Ruston, Louisiana and west to Longview, Texas.

All are welcome to visit and take a tour of the station during KSLA News 12's 60th Anniversary Open House on Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We'll take you on a tour through the station, where you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at what we do here every day, from the studio to our new state-of-the-art satellite truck to production, news and sales.

The first 200 guests will receive a free KSLA News 12 60th Anniversary T-shirt.

Visitors can also win prizes, including a stunning sapphire and diamond bracelet from Pelz Jewelers in Marshall and a weather radio.

Overflow parking will be available in the parking lot at the hospital across the street from the station, which is located at 1812 Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport.

Don't miss your chance to go behind the scenes with your favorite anchors and meteorologists!

