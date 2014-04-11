Lafayette County, AR treasurer charged with stealing public funds

The wife of a Southwest Arkansas sheriff has been charged for allegedly embezzling money from public funds.

Keesha Rose, 36, serves as the Lafayette County treasurer and tax collector. She is also the wife of Lafayette County Sheriff Victor Rose. She appeared in U.S. Magistrate Court for arraignment Friday but an investigation into her actions in office resulted in an indictment in January.

Rose is charged with two counts of theft from a program receiving federal funds in excess of at least $5,000. A legislative audit by the Joint Division of Legislative Audit of the county's finances led to the charges.

"We remain committed to investigating and prosecuting public officials that abuse the trust placed in them by embezzling public funds," said Conner Eldridge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. "Such conduct offends taxpayers and citizens as well as the vast majority of public officials who dedicate themselves to service day in and day out."

The FBI and Arkansas State Police are investigating the case. Jonathan Ross, assistant U.S. attorney is prosecuting the case for the federal government.

