Providence House closing domestic violence program, safe house

It's a place that's served more than 2,000 abused women and children in the Ark-La-Tex in just the last five years, creating a safe haven for victims of domestic violence.

The doors to a local safe house will be closing next month, after five years of serving as a refuge for victims of domestic violence in the Shreveport area.

Providence House is closing its Safe House and Domestic Violence Program May 31, citing financial and programmatic constraints. The last client will be accepted no later than April 30.

"This has been a difficult decision that we have struggled with and which has weighted heavy on our hearts," said Executive Director Simone Hennessee in a statement. "It has not come easy."

The program has been at Providence House since 2009. According to a press release, the non profit has received $2.3 million in funding for the program and has spent more than $2.5 million.

Providence House is now seeking help from the city, state and the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence to make sure that domestic violence survivors continue getting the help they need.

