Appeal postponed for firefighters accused of abuse at Shreveport station

Four of the five Shreveport firefighters accused of abuse will appeal their termination before Shreveport's Civil Service Board in October.

The board was scheduled to hear the appeals of termination for Billy Glass, Derrick Harris, Jason Vaughn, and Clint Richardson today, but that was postponed.

After allegations of abuse at Shreveport Fire Station 8, the firefighters were arrested. The men were accused of hazing mentally challenged men who frequented the station and hiring a prostitute to have sex with one of them.

The board decided the appeals should be considered after the criminal trial in August. Those appeals are now set for October 8.

The fire fighters are charged with cruelty to the infirm and principal to prostitution.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.