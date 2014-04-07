Suspect arrested in fatal West Shreveport shooting, victim ID'd - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Suspect arrested in fatal West Shreveport shooting, victim identified

41-year-old Karen Johnson's body was discovered in the driveway and under the carport of a home in the 3600 block of Valley View Drive late Monday night. 41-year-old Karen Johnson's body was discovered in the driveway and under the carport of a home in the 3600 block of Valley View Drive late Monday night.
A Shreveport man is behind bars in connection with the fatal shooting of a local woman  Monday night in West Shreveport.

Anton Cooley, 41, is charged with second degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Karen Johnson.

Officers were first called to Red Bud Lane around 9:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.  When they arrived, witnesses told police that they heard a woman screaming and then at least one gunshot.

The woman's body was discovered in the driveway and under the carport of a home in the 3600 block of Valley View Drive, about a block away.

According to police booking details, Johnson had been shot in the head.  Detectives and crime scene investigators gathered evidence that they say led them to Cooley as a suspect. Authorities believe Cooley and Johnson were involved in an ongoing romantic relationship and Cooley shot her during a domestic dispute.

Police say Cooley was taken into custody without incident shortly after police got a tip on his whereabouts. 

