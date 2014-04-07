Council member calls for Homer Mayor resignation

A Homer city council member called for the resignation of the town's mayor, in the wake of the mayor's arrest on with 6 counts of malfeasance in office.

City Council District 3 Representative Don McCalman made a public comment directed to Mayor Alecia Smith, asking her to step down and give the city council a financial breakdown of her spending.

"I don't want to see her go to prison. I just want her to repay the town of Homer for what's misused and go on about her life," says McCalman.

Smith was arrested in March and charged with 6 counts of malfeasance in office. The allegations range from wrongful use of the city's credit card to not paying the city's water bills.

Many residents expressed support for the mayor's decision to not step down.

Mayor Smith refused to comment on the matter after the meeting.

