Local tennis team headed to Hawaii

A tennis team from Shreveport-Bossier is headed to Hawaii for a national tournament.

Every time a local tennis team swings their rackets they are smacking 40 in the face.

"We are all young 40's," said team captain Tammie Harris of a 7.0 mixed doubles tennis team from the Shreveport-Bossier area.

The team thought their season was over after coming in second place at the southern sectional competition.

"We received a phone call in mid-February. Needless to say, we were just thrilled about it," Harris said.

That call delivered the team the news that they hold a wild card spot and will take 11 of their 14 members to compete in the 2014 UTSA 40 and older National Tournament in Hawaii.

"We're ready, we're ready and I'll tell you this team has worked hard not only in team practices but individually," Harris said.

The team held a Hawaiian-the med fundraising tournament to help raise money for the trip.

"We had two months to put things together. We planned a tennis tournament called the Tiki Tournament," she said.



Other team members are also looking forward to the national tourney.

"It's going to be awesome," said Diego Miranda. "I've never been to nationals. "It's great. We really need to thank the sponsors, I think they made this true."

The community has already shown the team support by helping raise up to $12,000, almost reaching their goal of $15,000



"It's a good experience for us something for us to do together like exercise and compete," said team member Gina Almond. "Everybody was so supportive in giving and helping in any way possible. We are very blessed."

For this group, snagging a wild card spot is truly and honor.

"Everybody's excited for us and we just feel privileged to represent this community at nationals," Harris said.

And perhaps, a win would mean something for the team's home state too.

"It's a dream come true," said team member Van Almond. "Maybe we can bring home the gold for Louisiana."



