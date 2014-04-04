Full statement: GSU president retires in fifth year

Grambling State University President Pogue announces that he is retiring, for the fourth time in his professional career, effective June 30

GRAMBLING, La. (April 4, 2014)— Grambling State University President Frank G. Pogue has announced that he has resigned and he is scheduled to work his last day at the university on June 30. "A lot has been accomplished, and a lot of good things are still happening at Grambling State University," said Pogue, "but it is time for someone else to lead this fine institution."

In a prepared statement released to the media and the Grambling State University community, Pogue, who started his tenure as the GSU president as a temporary job to help the institution with a transition, became the permanent president six months after starting. Grambling State University has such a historic past, and a strong future, and I am honored that I have had this wonderful opportunity to follow a number of strong GSU leaders," said Pogue.

The president said he has discussed the timing of his departure for a few months, and he said he informed Sandra Woodley, president of the University of Louisiana System, Wednesday that he was stepping down effective June 30. He said he will help prepare for a presidential transition.

The Board of Supervisors of the University of Louisiana System confirmed Pogue's appointment as interim president of Grambling State University on December 15, 2009. The job became permanent on July 1, 2010 when the board officially changed his title, dropping the word "interim" and making him GSU's eighth president. "I was thrilled to accept the invitation to serve this historic and visible institution," recalled Pogue.

Pogue acknowledged that the last few years have been challenging as the university's state funding was cut by more than 56 percent. Still, he emphasized, there were – and there continue to be – many good things happening at GSU. Pogue said he and first lady Dorothy Pogue will move to their home in Delaware, near their daughter and their two grandsons. He said he will return to his academic consulting work, retiring for good after retiring three times before this retirement announcement. "I promised Dot that this would be it," he said.

About Grambling State University

Grambling State University, located in Grambling, Louisiana, is a historically black university founded in 1901. The University has been accredited by 13 accrediting associations and holds accreditations in all programs required by the Louisiana Board of Regents. The 590-acre campus offers 47 undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Grambling State University is a member of the University of Louisiana System.