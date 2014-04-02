Sanders sentenced to 30 years for killing of Texarkana, TX officer

A sentence has been handed down for the man convicted of killing a Texarkana, TX police officer last year.

Justin Sanders was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for killing officer William Sprague in an accident June 14, 2013.

On Monday, a jury found Sanders guilty in the hit and run death of Sprague, 30, while Sprague was responding to a disturbance at a city park. Police said Sanders was trying to get away in his car when he hit and injured the officer. Sprague later died of his injuries.

The jury deliberated for less than 24 hours as the court handed them the case Monday. The trial was held in Rockwall, Texas, outside of Dallas.

Sanders was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

Sprague served with the Texarkana police department for two years before his death.

