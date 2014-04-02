New jobs coming to the ArkLaTex from international business

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Marshall Business Park.

The Marshall Economic Development Corporation announced, Wednesday, that an international business is settling in Marshall, Texas.

Rio Ammunition, is a company based in Spain, and specializes in production of gun ammunition. Groundbreaking ceremonies took place Wednesday morning, and the $4.7 million, 96,000 square foot building will take an estimated 8 months to complete.

Rio Ammunition will produce a variety of hunting and target load shotgun shells. It will create up to 80 new jobs for Marshall, and an additional 100 construction jobs. Production of ammunition is expected to begin next year.

