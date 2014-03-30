ArkLaTex remembers toddler on "Lexi Gordon Day"

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will present a proclamation Thursday morning in honor of a little girl with a rare life threatening disease.

Family and friends say their final good-byes Thursday to a toddler who died after battling a rare disease.

Two-year-old Lexi Rene Gordon died Sunday after battling a rare, terminal disease called Tay-Sachs. Her journey has inspired countless people in the ArkLaTex and around the nation.

Lexi Gordon and her family on a walk. The toddler suffered from Tay-Sachs disease, a rare, terminal illness.

People from all over the Ark-La-Tex gathered Sunday afternoon to help honor a little girl who died from a rare disease earlier this month. Lexi Renee Gordon, 2, of Keithville, died from Tay-Sachs disease.

Last November, mayors from Shreveport and Bossier City announced that March 30th would be "Lexi Gordon Day." Sunday, March 30th would have been her third birthday.

Bossier City Non-Profit, Pay it Forward Networking helped organize the event with the help of several volunteers. Villagio's GBT Event Center was decked out with pink decorations and pictures of the toddler. Each guest was invited to wear pink, in honor of Lexi's favorite color.

Emotional speeches honoring the little girl were given and a video was played of folk artist JayMay singing Lexi's favorite song "Blue Skies" shortly before she passed. There wasn't a dry eye in the room while a slide show played featuring photos of Lexi and her family.

"For her to not make it to her third birthday, it's hard," said Tracy Gordon, Lexi's mom.

"It's hard, but this does make it easier, because of the support," she said.



Lexi's family has been raising awareness about Tay-Sachs in the hopes that more research will mean fewer lives taken by the genetic neurological disease.

The toddler left a legacy far beyond just her family. Thousands of people from all over the country followed her battle with the disease on social media. In response, family and friends raised thousands of dollars for the Cure Tay-Sachs Foundation.

