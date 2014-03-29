Shreveport police need help finding missing Queensboro woman

Shreveport police are asking for help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on March 16, 2014.

The woman is identified as 53-year-old Hazel Jackson, of the 3800 block of Lakeland Street in Shreveport's Queensboro neighborhood.

Authorities say Jackson suffers from a medical condition that requires constant medication and that they are concerned for her welfare.

Jackson is described as black, about 5 feet, five inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.



If you have any information about Jackson's whereabouts, contact Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

