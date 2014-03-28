Shreveport pastor cleared of forgery, theft charges - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport pastor cleared of forgery, theft charges

Linus Mayes, 48 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department) Linus Mayes, 48 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -


UPDATE:

Pastor Linus Mayes of the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has been cleared of all charges. His attorney Peter Flowers says the theft and forgery charges were dropped against Mayes on Monday after investigators  interviewed several members of his congregation.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The pastor of a Shreveport church was arrested Friday on charges of theft and forgery.

Linus Mayes, 48 is the pastor at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Youree Drive. He is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on 40,700 bond.

