Shreveport pastor cleared of forgery, theft charges





Pastor Linus Mayes of the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has been cleared of all charges. His attorney Peter Flowers says the theft and forgery charges were dropped against Mayes on Monday after investigators interviewed several members of his congregation.The pastor of a Shreveport church was arrested Friday on charges of theft and forgery.Linus Mayes, 48 is the pastor at New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Youree Drive. He is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on 40,700 bond.Stay with KSLA for updates on what led to the arrest.