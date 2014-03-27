Olive Street Bistro cited for code violation

The Olive Street Bistro remains a burned remnant of its once lauded past.

The investigation into the fire that destroyed a Shreveport landmark late last September continues, and more arrests have not been ruled out by authorities.

The former manager of the Olive Street Bistro was arrested for the crime weeks after the fire.

The restaurant is still a shell of itself months later and for now, it's staying put because of an active arson investigation.

The investigation did not end with the arrest of former Olive Street Bistro manager, Carl Dollar. Shreveport Fire Department Assistant Chief Fred Sanders declined to say if another arrest would be made, but did not rule it out either.

But the process to have the iconic building removed or rebuilt is well underway.

Shreveport's Code Enforcement office says several months after the popular restaurant burned, a code enforcement officer cited the property for a violation and letters informing the owner of the citation have been mailed. City officials are now just waiting for a reply.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.