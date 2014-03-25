23 years later, a family is still searching for a killer

On March 27, 1991, Luther Meshell was found stabbed to death inside of his Shreveport home in the 1600 block of Michel Street.

After 23 years, a Shreveport family is still looking for the killer of Luther Meshell. Meshell's family is hoping that new evidence will help crack this cold case.

"It feels like it just happened all over again," says Tammy Meshell. Meshell says she was the one who found her dad dead inside of his home.

Meshell says her father was handicapped and bound to a wheelchair.

"There was an entire hand print on the wall," says Meshell.

Meshell says her father was robbed and his car was stolen. Police recovered his car the next day but were unable to nail down a suspect.

Back in 2009, Meshell says her family started a campaign to find her dad's killer putting these signs in the local area asking for information.

Shreveport Police also helped out by putting the story of Luther Meshell on a billboard offering a reward, but still no luck, and now his family is looking for help.

"Someone has to know something," says Meshell.

If you have any information about this cold case, you can call the Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

