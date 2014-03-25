Arkansas police reconstruct scene of fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 82

Flags flew at half-staff in Arkansas on Saturday in honor of a lawman who was killed while lending a hand to a homeless man last week.

The Oklahoma man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lafayette County Chief Deputy Pete Richardson has been ordered held without bond.

Police reconstruct the scene of a crash that took the life of a Southwest Arkansas deputy.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Richardson was taking a homeless man to a shelter last week when he died in a wreck on U.S. Hwy. 82.

An accident reconstruction team was at the crash scene Tuesday morning to investigate the details of the wreck.

Police said the passenger, Michael Ackart of Oklahoma, grabbed the steering wheel causing the SUV Richardson was driving to run into an 18-wheeler. Richardson died at the scene.

There is no time line for completion of the accident report but it will be done as soon as possible, said Jeff Thomas of the Arkansas State Police.

