Police arrest 10 in Sabine Parish dog fighting ring

Ten people were arrested Saturday after police raided a dog fighting ring in Sabine Parish.

Sabine and DeSoto parish sheriff's deputies took into custody Bobby R. Champion Jr., 44 of Gibsland, Brian O. Isreal, 40 of Taylor, Kerry T. Kahey, 36 of Natchitoches, Carl J. Henry, 27 of Natchitoches, Christopher D. Malmay, 21 of Zwolle, Kenneth K. Maxie, 25 of Pleasant Hill, Loleta S. Neal, 33 of Natchitoches, Quannell T. Newton, 29 of Many, Ronald C. Payne Jr., 42 of Natchitoches, and Okimo R. Sims, 30 of Shreveport.

Two minors were also picked up at the scene, near Hicks Lane off Hwy. 175 in Sabine Parish, police said.

According to police, each has been charged with dog fighting, aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. More arrests are pending, police said. Deputies also seized five vehicles, cash and two dogs.

The penalty for dog fighting is a fine of $1,000 to $25,000 or imprisonment with or without hard labor for between one to 10 years, or both. Aggravated cruelty to animals is punishable by a fine of $5,000 to $25,000 or imprisonment with or without hard labor for one to 10 years, or both. The third charge carries a fine of up to $1,000 or up to two years in prison with or without hard labor or both.

Offenders are also ordered to have a psychological evaluation and recommended treatment. They also will be banned from owning or keeping animals for a period of time.

