Police have identified a suspect in deadly Marshall shooting

A 19-year-old Marshall man has died after being shot early Sunday morning in the 100 block of West Pinecrest.



Marshall police say Jalen Juwan White suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting that happened a little after 2:30 a.m. Investigators say a fight started inside and quickly spilled out to the parking lot. Police believe Corey Lamar Johnson began firing shots, hitting White and another person, whose name has not been released. White was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall where he died.



The victim's mother, Latisha Broadnax her son would have turned 20 in a few days. "My baby didn't deserve to die. That's my only son, that's my first born, that's my baby," said Broadnax.



Police have issued a warrant for the 32-year-old Johnson, of Jefferson, Texas.



Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Johnson to contact Marshall Police at 903-935-4593.

