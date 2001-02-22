Maria M. O'Brien, LPC, CCM, AAPM Clinical Director of Clinical Services

Education

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Bachelor Degree in Psychology

Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA. Master Degree in Counseling

License and Certification

Licensed Professional Counselor LA. #244

Case Management Certified (CCM)

Board Certified by the American Academy of Pain Management

Board Certified by the American Academy for Counseling Forensics

Employment

Private Practice and in Association with John Sklar M.D. and The P & S Hospital, 1988-1992

Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic In-house Counselor 1988-1992

Christus Schumpert Health System 1992-1999 as Director of the Chronic Pain Rehabilitation Services and Creative Life Center

Spectrum Rehabilitation Center as Clinical Director of Services 1992-Current

Comprehensive multidisciplinary Chronic Pain and Occupational Restoration Programs

The Clinical Director coordinates both staff and patient care.