Maria M. O'Brien, LPC, CCM, AAPM Clinical Director of Clinical Services
Education
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Bachelor Degree in Psychology
Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA. Master Degree in Counseling
License and Certification
Licensed Professional Counselor LA. #244
Case Management Certified (CCM)
Board Certified by the American Academy of Pain Management
Board Certified by the American Academy for Counseling Forensics
Employment
Private Practice and in Association with John Sklar M.D. and The P & S Hospital, 1988-1992
Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinic In-house Counselor 1988-1992
Christus Schumpert Health System 1992-1999 as Director of the Chronic Pain Rehabilitation Services and Creative Life Center
Spectrum Rehabilitation Center as Clinical Director of Services 1992-Current
Comprehensive multidisciplinary Chronic Pain and Occupational Restoration Programs
The Clinical Director coordinates both staff and patient care.
