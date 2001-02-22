Terry Eberhardt Physical Therapy

Meeting the High Standards of his Profession

“Belonging to the professional organizations that I do helps me stay-to-date on all the latest therapeutic advances in Physical Therapy. The knowledge that I acquire through my association with these groups will ultimately be a great service and benefit to my patients.” • Member - American Physical Therapy Association

• Member - National Association of Disability Evaluating professionals

• Member - America, College of Sports Medicine

Education & Accomplishments

“With a solid foundation of education and years of experience as a Physical Therapist, I feel confident that I have the knowledge and resources to deliver quality medical care to all my patients.” • Graduate - L.S.U. Medical Center New Orleans, 1977

• 1997 Regional Record Holder Men 3 Jumping

• 1991 National Jumping Champion

• Muscle Evaluation and Rehabilitation on Medx, University of San Diego, Feb. 1993, Dr. Mooney

• EPIC Lift Capacity Testing, Human Performance Laboratory, Santa Ana, CA, Feb. 1993 Leonard Matheson, M.D.

• Occupation Ergonomics Course, University of Michigan. Feb. 1994

Involved in the Community

“Through involvement in community issues, I've been able to contribute and help the community and have some input toward affecting positive changes. I've conducted research and analysis in the field of Physical Therapy to ensure that we remain progressive and current for the benefit of all our patients.” • Spokesman on Back Safety and Injury Prevention, Atlas Refinery, Sept. 1994

• Spokesman on Back Safety and Injury Prevention, Union Pacific Railroad, Sept. 1994

• Member of CEO Breakfast Club

• General Electric Pre-Employment Screening and Ergonomics, 1998

• Co-Chairman of Men of Shreveport Community Renewal

• Pennzoil Back Safety Training and Injury Prevention, 1998

• Chairman - Champion Lake Pro Classic and President of Champion Lake Ski Club

Consultant & Physical Therapist to World Class Athletes

“I have enjoyed having the opportunity to work with and rehabilitate some of the top professional athletes in the world. These types of patients always bring excitement to our office and they have been a pleasure to work with.” • Freddie Spencer - Four Time World Champion Motorcyclist

• Terry Bradshaw - Pittsburgh Steelers Football Team, NFL Hall of Fame

• Bobby Herbert - New Orleans Saints Football Team

• Scott Garrelts - San Francisco Giants Baseball Team

• U.S. World Water Ski Team

•Karl Malone - Utah Jazz Basketball Team

A Noted Author