Shreveport police officer fired after arrest for obstruction of justice

A Shreveport police officer has been fired for violating departmental policies, according to a news release from the police department.

Andre Wilson, 33, was fired by Chief Willie Shaw following a "pre-disciplinary conference" Friday morning. He was arrested on a charge of obstruction of justice in December after being placed on administrative.

Shreveport police haven't released details on what led to Wilson's arrest. At the time of his arrest, a statement was released saying only that "the rules and regulations of the Shreveport Fire and Police Municipal Civil Service Board mandate, that 'when an employee is charged with a felony he shall, and if a misdemeanor he may, be immediately relieved of duty and placed on departmental leave for up to one week at full pay with continuing seniority.'"

Wilson was hired by the department in August of 2004.

