Maud, TX couple shares story about new quints

A Bowie County couple is set to make history at a Dallas, Texas hospital with a very special delivery.

Michelle Seals of Maud, TX delivered quintuplets Tuesday at a Dallas hospital. Here's the stats of what it took to get them here (Source: Baylor University Health Center)

Steven Seals holds the hands of his wife, Michelle Seals at a press conference Thursday about their new quintuplets.

Michelle and Steven Seals at a press conference Thursday about their new quintuplets.

An East Texas woman who delivered quintuplets earlier this week says she and her husband were not expecting five when she got pregnant.

"We thought maybe twins could come from it but never five," Michelle Seals of Maud, TX said at a press conference Thursday. "We knew early on there would be multiples. Every time we had a sonogram, they would find more."

Seals has had several miscarriages in the past and had a problem keeping pregnancies. Though she gets pregnant very easily, she said doctors felt that she wasn't producing good, mature eggs.

But the babies are here: Mia (2 lbs., 10 oz.), Tessa (2 lbs. 14 oz.), Brant (3 lbs. 6 oz.), Gracie (2 lbs. 7 oz.) and Rayleigh (2 lbs. 8 oz.) made their world debut via cesarean section Tuesday at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

She said they wanted to keep the babies' names special and family oriented.

"There was a 2 percent chance of having twins, hah! What a surprise," Steven Seals, 32, said.

He's looking at the financial impact of having 50 new toes and 50 new little fingers in their home, along with son Brady, who is 2 years old.

"We're not sure if Michelle will be able to return to work or not when we get home," he said.

Michelle Seals, 33, had taken very low dosages of fertility drugs, but no procedures done to elicit pregnancies.

For now, the babies will remain in the hospital. All but Rayleigh have been on breathing machines, though their lungs all seem to be reasonably mature, said Dr. Vijay Nama, director of neonatology at Baylor.

And mom, who is recovering, has two arms full of security bracelets, which link babies to their parents. She is also still at Baylor for now.

"They say Rayleigh is pretty feisty," she said, adding that mom and dad haven't yet been able to hold the babies. "I can't wait to get my hands on them."

The quintuplets will probably stay in the hospital for 6 to 7 weeks, Nama said. He would like for them to first start eating two feedings per day, and later on to breastfeed and drink from bottles.

She said twins or triplets may be easier than five, but the more the merrier.

"I really believe the more you get, the more you're blessed," she said. "God won't give you anything that you can't handle. Just lean on God. We had lots of prayer to get us through this."

But there are no more children in sight for the Texas couple.

"This is it, no more!" Michelle Seals said. "Half a dozen is plenty for us."

