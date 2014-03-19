Bond set at $1M for boyfriend of missing East Texas teen found murdered

Bond has been set at $1M for the boyfriend of the East Texas teen whose body was found on Tuesday in Elysian Fields.

Alicia Benefield's body was recovered shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in Elysian Fields. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Rodris Webster led investigators to the location.

That location remains an active crime scene, as the investigation continues.

